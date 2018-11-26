Morecambe’s Headway Hotel sold to resort development group

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has completed on the sale of The Headway Hotel in Morecambe to the Carlauren Group, a group of companies operating across the care and luxury leisure sectors.

The four-storey hotel has 54 en-suite rooms, a bar, lounge, restaurant and two large function rooms.

Previous owner Stephen Norfolk had owned The Headway for 14 years and ran the business under management before deciding to sell in order to focus on other business interests.

He said: “After 14 very happy years at the Headway, we are delighted to have sold the business to the Carlauren Group and wish them every success for the future with their investment plans, as we now focus on our other business interests.

“We have enjoyed a long period of ownership at the hotel, with many long serving employees and so many repeat guests and loyal tour operators, all of whom we thank for their custom. Morecambe has an exciting future ahead, with the growth around the new link road, promenade refurbishment and much publicised anticipation of our very own Eden Project.

“We would also like to thank Tom O’Malley from Christie & Co for his professionalism in dealing with this approach and his help and guidance throughout the sale process.”

Carlauren Group plan to renovate the site into a boutique resort offering accommodation and facilities to their network of private members.

Sean Murray, chairman and CEO of the Carlauren Group, said: “We are excited to have secured a resort location in the historic holiday town of Morecambe and look forward to welcoming guests to the new boutique resort we will create in the near future.

“We believe our combination of luxury accommodation with premium care services when needed, as well as fine dining open to all, will bring a unique and valuable proposition to Morecambe.”

Tom O’Malley, senior business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “The Headway occupies a prime location fronting on to Morecambe Bay.

“With the imminent regeneration of Morecambe and the wider area, it is unsurprising that the Carlauren Group saw the potential of this fine hotel. We wish them all the best for their upcoming redevelopment and look forward to seeing the end results.”