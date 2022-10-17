Police are asking people to avoid the area of the crash which is between the junctions of Broadway and St Margaret's Road.

An eyewitness said on Twitter: “Police cars and ambulances on the scene. Hope no-one was hurt.”

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire tweeted: “#Lancaster, due to accident on Marine Rd East we are diverting our services 100/5 via Broadway and Beaufort Rd.”

Marine Road East in Morecambe is closed between the junctions of Broadway and St Margaret's Road due to a crash. Picture from Google Street View.