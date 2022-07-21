Morecambe RNLI rescue several people cut off by the tide at night

The coastguard requested the assistance of the RNLI at 10.17pm after a report of several people stranded west of Oakley Road having been cut off by the tide.

A multi agency operation was undertaken working alongside the coastguard in the search and recovery of the stranded people.

A number of personal items were recovered which were handed over to the police on the shore.

The Morecambe Lifeboat.

Once it was established following a further search that no one else was left behind the hovercraft commanded by Ross Simpson returned with the crew back to shore at 12.30am.