Morecambe RNLI rescue several people cut off by the tide at night

Morecambe RNLI hovercraft was called out to rescue several people cut off by the tide on Wednesday night.

By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 2:47 pm
The coastguard requested the assistance of the RNLI at 10.17pm after a report of several people stranded west of Oakley Road having been cut off by the tide.

A multi agency operation was undertaken working alongside the coastguard in the search and recovery of the stranded people.

A number of personal items were recovered which were handed over to the police on the shore.

Once it was established following a further search that no one else was left behind the hovercraft commanded by Ross Simpson returned with the crew back to shore at 12.30am.

Steve Wilson lifeboat operations manager said: “We urge anyone going out on the sands to check the tide times. We have had several call-outs of late involving members of the public cut off by the tide. We cannot stress enough about being cautious on the bay with its many hidden dangers.”