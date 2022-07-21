Morecambe RNLI rescue several people cut off by the tide at night

The coastguard requested the assistance of the RNLI at 10.17pm after a report of several people stranded west of Oakley Road having been cut off by the tide.
A multi agency operation was undertaken working alongside the coastguard in the search and recovery of the stranded people.
A number of personal items were recovered which were handed over to the police on the shore.
Once it was established following a further search that no one else was left behind the hovercraft commanded by Ross Simpson returned with the crew back to shore at 12.30am.
Steve Wilson lifeboat operations manager said: “We urge anyone going out on the sands to check the tide times. We have had several call-outs of late involving members of the public cut off by the tide. We cannot stress enough about being cautious on the bay with its many hidden dangers.”