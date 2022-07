The volunteer crew members searched the area and identified two night fishermen who didn’t need help.Steve Wilson, lifeboat operations manager said: “It was a call with good intent and we are pleased with the outcome.

"It's important people make themselves as visible as they can and ensure they have lights, torches etc to clearly identify themselves.”

The callout was at 9.30pm on Tuesday, July 5.