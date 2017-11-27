Morecambe residents’ bid to help restore historic park

Residents in Poulton have launched an online petition in a bid to raise money for their park to be refurbished.

Stuart Nevin, who lives adjacent to the park – which is home to the historic doorway of Poulton Hall – set up the petition after becoming increasingly frustrated at the park’s condition.

The dad-of-two said: “Over the last seven years the park has been left to fall into a sorry state. We’re lucky if it’s cleaned once a fortnight and resembles a refuse tip in spite of our efforts. The kids’ play area is rusty and out of date and needs lots of work and has become a communal toilet for drunks and gangs of youngsters to vandalise.”

Lack of lighting is also a concern, as well as broken bins and irresponsible dog walkers.

He said: “We have tried several times unsuccessfully to approach local council and other assorted people responsible for the upkeep of the park and we get passed from pillar to post and little if nothing has changed.

“Hopefully this petition will appeal to the community and wider people at large who will get behind us and help raise attention and give us our park back.

“If we don’t take over ownership of it then nothing will be done. If people work with us we can create something really good here, it could be a real catalyst to regenerate the community, but we need to be given the opportunity.

“It’s the busiest park around here. The arch fates back to the 12th century and is a key focus of Morecambe Heritage Trail, yet it’s being left to rot.

“Two years ago we were told the play area would be replaced but we are still waiting.

“For the last 10 years we have been trying to get different things done on this park, but we have had a lot of doors slammed in our faces so we have decided to do it ourselves.”

Neighbour Brenda Makin added: “A lot of the kids that cause the problems are not from around here but we are left to clear up and local kids get the blame.”The site is home to the doorway of Poulton Hall, all that is left of the hall, which was demolished in 1932 when the site was converted into an open air market and a coach park.

It is hoped local schools and businesses will support the plans.

There will be a meeting at Morecambe library on December 6 from 1.30pm, and further meetings at 10am on December 15 and 10am on January 17.

You can sign the petition here