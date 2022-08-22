News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe rescue crews search for person in sea off Heysham after 'good intent' call

Morecambe rescue crews were called out after a member of the public reported seeing a person and a swimming float not moving in the sea off Heysham.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:15 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 1:40 pm

Morecambe Coastguard teams received the call on Thursday evening and requested assistance from Morecambe RNLI in a search for the person.

Marcus Buchanan and two crew members launched the inshore rescue lifeboat and searched the area near Oakley Road but nothing was found.

As the tide was going out the lifeboat returned to base and the inshore rescue hovercraft was launched.

Morecambe lifeboat.

Commanded by Ross Simpson, the crew members carried on the search for the person whilst expanding the area. After an extensive search of the area the crew members were stood down.

An RNLI spokesman said: "We believe this was a call with good intent and if you do see anyone in the water that appears to be in difficulties please call 999 and ask for the coastguard."

