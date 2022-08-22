Morecambe rescue crews search for person in sea off Heysham after 'good intent' call

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe Coastguard teams received the call on Thursday evening and requested assistance from Morecambe RNLI in a search for the person.

Marcus Buchanan and two crew members launched the inshore rescue lifeboat and searched the area near Oakley Road but nothing was found.

As the tide was going out the lifeboat returned to base and the inshore rescue hovercraft was launched.

Morecambe lifeboat.

Commanded by Ross Simpson, the crew members carried on the search for the person whilst expanding the area. After an extensive search of the area the crew members were stood down.