The first Kings Arms Dog Club took place recently and went so well that others will be held monthly and there’s even plans for a beach party in the summer, a Halloween fancy dress event and Christmas tree ball for the pampered pooches.

The club was set up by landlord Chris Berry and his partner Zoe Read who took over the Kings Arms 18 months ago. They have two 15-month-old Staffordshire bull terriers, Dakota and Lucky.

“We let dogs in the bar and have dog biscuits for them but wanted to provide something a bit different and create a network,” said Chris.

Owners meet up for the first Kings Arms Dog Club

Originally from St Annes, Chris has been in the pub trade for 25 years and is also on the local Pubwatch committee. He used to visit Morecambe as a child.

Dog owners meet up at the pub before taking a walk and then return to the Kings Quarters function room upstairs where their pets can take part in dog agility, play with toys and enjoy a few treats. There’s a raffle to support Wolfwood – a local dog and wildlife rescue charity – and Elite Groomz are there to offer advice on grooming.

The first club meeting attracted 14 dogs and their owners, including two holidaymakers from Blackpool who enjoyed it so much that they will be travelling from Blackpool especially for the next meeting on May 14 which begins at 10am. Entry is free.