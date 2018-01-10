Morecambe pub to transform into Peaky Blinders bar

A Morecambe pub has been inundated with requests as it prepares to host a Peaky Blinders night.

Peaky Blinders is a popular TV series based on a gangster family in Birmingham in 1919.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory and Tom Hardy, the gritty drama began in 2013 with the fourth season finishing on BBC Two last year.

Now the Palatine will present the Peaky Blinders themed event on Friday January 26 from 6pm until late.

Lancaster band Sold To The Sky will perform at the event which is also hosting prizes for the best dressed.

Bru Wood, landlord of The Palatine, said: “I saw the opening night for the Peaky Blinders bar in Liverpool and was so impressed with the way everyone dressed up, which isn’t too far from what I wear on a daily basis.

“I thought to myself nobody else in our town will do anything like that so I thought for all the fans and people who won’t make it to Liverpool I’ll put an event on here, on our doorstep where everyone can dress up and step back in time for a good old knees up.

“We’re going to have a fog machine to make it look really misty inside like everyone is still smoking indoors, big whisky barrel tables inside and outside, straw on the floor and a horse and cart parked up outside.

“We will have Peaky Blinders gin, rum and whiskey from the company Saddlers to ensure the night has a taste of the 1920s too.”

Since the pub announced the event fans have been going wild to find out more, explains Bru.

He said: “The reaction has been crazy to the point were we had to make it a ticketed event so that the people who do get dressed up and make the effort are the people who will definitely get in.

“Sales so far have been great, we’re going to have a limited amount on the door on the night but I can see it being a sell out.” Tickets cost £5 at the Palatine on The Crescent.