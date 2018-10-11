Morecambe pub to get £800,000 Popworld makeover

The Cheeky Girls, giant Lego heads and “mountains of confetti” will help launch a new nightclub in Morecambe following an £800,000 investment.

Popworld will open above the Kings Arms in Marine Road Central with a “grand launch weekend” from Friday November 23, with the Romanian pop duo - famous for their 2002 smash hit Cheeky Song (Touch My Bum) - putting in an appearance on Saturday November 24.

As part of the investment by the pub’s owners Stonegate Pub Company, the Kings Arms itself is also undergoing refurbishment.

Popworld, which is owned and run by Stonegate, first opened in Southampton four years ago, and with the opening of Morecambe, and another venue in London, there will be 29 Popworld sites across the country.

They specialise in “nineties cheese and noughties’ nostalgia”, VIP booths, colourful entertainment and cocktails including their signature the Partini.

Jamie Rosenfeld, brand manager at Popworld said: “We are so excited to bring Popworld to Morecambe for the first time.

Work under way at the Kings Arms in Morecambe in preparartion for Popworld.

“We have had such great success over the past few years and are continuing to grow as a brand, throwing unforgettable parties across the UK.

With this new site we can’t wait to show off what we are all about and provide a great party for all!”

A “fun packed, retro bonanza” VIP party on Wednesday November 21 will officially open the club, and the weekend will feature “giant Lego head performers, live performances, inflatables galore, classic Popworld props and mountains of confetti”.

Popworld Morecambe will open between Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9pm until 4am.