Morecambe pub packed out for Peaky Blinders night

Crowds donned their best 1920s attire to attend a Peaky Blinders event in Morecambe.

Hundreds packed out the Palatine pub on the Crescent on Friday night.

The pub, run by landlord Bru Wood, welcomed Peaky Blinders fans from all over.

The venue was decorated in a 1920s style to match the popular TV series and even had a horse and carriage present outside.

Lancaster band Sold To The Sky entertained audiences.

Peaky Blinders is a popular TV series based on a gangster family in Birmingham in 1919.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory and Tom Hardy, the gritty drama began in 2013 with the fourth season finishing on BBC Two last year.

Pictures by Mike Jackson Photography.