Morecambe pub gets £300k makeover

A Morecambe pub has undergone a £300k renovation.

The Station Promenade on Marine Road West has been boosted by a major renovation.

The front of the new look Station Promenade pub in Morecambe.

The new look includes an open plan design, with separate seating areas for families, a new food and drinks menu, 30 additional seats, six new TVs with Sky Sports, a new outdoor seating area and more.

It also includes a lighter colour scheme with tiled walls, signature pieces of furniture and fresh, contemporary flooring.

The bar has also been completely refurbished, with the introduction of an extended selection of local and national ales, plus world beers.

Greene King, who own The Station, have also taken on 15 new members of staff.

The interior of the refurbished Station Promenade pub in Morecambe. Picture by Steve Pendrill.

Keeley Row, general manager for The Station, said: “The building has been resorted and enhanced to its original features.

“We have also made it modern in places whilst retaining the railway theme.

“The locals who have been coming here for years love it, especially the old photographs we have of old Morecambe and when the pub was the railway station.”