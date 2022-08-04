Morecambe prom closure update: Road reopened after three pensioners cut from car by emergency services

The accident happened at 9.02am this morning, (August 4).

Police closed Coastal Road due to the accident which involved two vehicles but said the road was reopened at 12pm.

The three people who were cut from their vehicle were treated by North West Ambulance Service paramedics.

Police closed the road off near Happy Mount Park after an accident on Coastal Road in Morecambe. Picture by Michelle Blade.

Firefighters used Holmatro cutting and spreading equipment, struts, and a first aid kit at the incident.

They then worked to make the scene safe and currently remain in attendance.

North West Ambulance Service said they were called at 9.06 to reports of an accident involving two vehicles.

They sent three ambulances and a bronze responder (someone who manages the scene).

The car, which had three elderly people in it, had hit a stationary car.

All three pensioners were taken to hospital but their injuries were not thought to be serious, said the North West Ambulance spokesman.