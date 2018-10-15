Morecambe primary school welcomes new headteacher

This term saw the appointment of new headteacher Peter Harrison at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Morecambe.

He joins the school after leaving his previous headship in Windermere.

Peter Harrison has become the new headteacher of St Mary's Primary School in Morecambe

His appointment was made in January and following a number of visits, Mr Harrison and his team have made a great start to the term with a seamless transition for all of the school community.

Mr Harrison joins the school from a unique background, having left industry and over a period of 25 years has taught and led schools in a variety of settings.

He has experience from Early Years teaching through to A-level and the International Baccalaureate diploma.

Mr Harrison sees this as a real privilege as he ‘knows how we want to prepare children for every stage of their learning journey.’

Peter Harrison has become the new headteacher of St Mary's Primary School in Morecambe. He is pictured with some of the pupils.

He is known for creating opportunities for schools and children and admits he works tirelessly to ensure the whole school community does everything to be the very best it can be and improve in all areas.

In a meeting with parents, he shared his vision for the school to become a collaborative school where everybody has to be ‘bothered’ to dedicate 100 per cent to the children and their development.

The school has already seen some changes made to improve communication and systems to support teaching and learning.

The governors are proud of their school and want to continue to develop its welcoming and inclusive ethos and are confident Mr Harrison will help secure the very best for the children, staff and school community.

What made Mr Harrison join St Mary’s? His immediate response is the children and staff as you walk through the door.

“They are brilliant in their own unique ways,” he said. “The staff are committed to the children they teach and the children are a credit to their families.”