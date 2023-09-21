News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Morecambe pet shop owner to launch new venture

A Morecambe businesswoman is hatching a plan to add some new attractions to her new pet shop.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Helen Sanderson runs Bark & Purr in Euston Road and is hoping to introduce animals of the feathered variety to her shop soon.

Any day now, she is expecting some bantam eggs to hatch which will see the launch of her new chicken club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I used to have some bantams of my own and they’re quite trainable so I thought it would be nice for children to see and play with the chicks once they’ve hatched,” Helen explained.

Helen Sanderson in the new pet shop with her dog, Lumpy.Helen Sanderson in the new pet shop with her dog, Lumpy.
Helen Sanderson in the new pet shop with her dog, Lumpy.
Most Popular

She mentioned the idea to a customer who works in the mental health sector and he thought the club could also benefit people with mental health issues, so Helen is hoping to run separate sessions for children and adults.

She’s even offering to hire out the shop’s incubator should anyone want to raise chickens themselves.

Read More
Garstang pub romps to success at prestigious Great British Pub Awards 2023

“This is purely a community venture and not for profit,” said Helen.

She’s also thinking of possibly running a small puppy class in future to help pups socialise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helen’s own dog, Lumpy, can often be seen in Bark & Purr.

Helen originally ran a pet stall on Fleetwood Market for about six years before opening her new shop in Morecambe where she’s lived for almost seven years.

“We’ve had a very positive response since we opened,” said Helen. “A lot of customers are very happy we are here.”

Related topics:MorecambeFleetwood Market