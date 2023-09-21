Morecambe pet shop owner to launch new venture
Helen Sanderson runs Bark & Purr in Euston Road and is hoping to introduce animals of the feathered variety to her shop soon.
Any day now, she is expecting some bantam eggs to hatch which will see the launch of her new chicken club.
“I used to have some bantams of my own and they’re quite trainable so I thought it would be nice for children to see and play with the chicks once they’ve hatched,” Helen explained.
She mentioned the idea to a customer who works in the mental health sector and he thought the club could also benefit people with mental health issues, so Helen is hoping to run separate sessions for children and adults.
She’s even offering to hire out the shop’s incubator should anyone want to raise chickens themselves.
“This is purely a community venture and not for profit,” said Helen.
She’s also thinking of possibly running a small puppy class in future to help pups socialise.
Helen’s own dog, Lumpy, can often be seen in Bark & Purr.
Helen originally ran a pet stall on Fleetwood Market for about six years before opening her new shop in Morecambe where she’s lived for almost seven years.
“We’ve had a very positive response since we opened,” said Helen. “A lot of customers are very happy we are here.”