Morecambe nursery suffers break in

A man wearing a scarf over his face broke into a nursery in Morecambe causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Abacus Day Nursery, on Claremont Road, was broken into in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“What mindless, selfish low life could do this?” said Vicky Edwards, owner of Abacus Day Nursery in Morecambe.

“I couldn’t believe somebody could do this to a children’s nursery.

“We have just spent a lot of money on the building, making it look nice and you just feel people don’t appreciate it. “Hopefully it doesn’t happen to any other nurseries.”

A man wearing a hoodie and a scarf covering his face was ,caught on the nursery’s CCTV.

The footage shows him smashing windows and the rear of the nursery entrance.

The thief caused damage to the desk drawers once inside and made off with a digital camera.

Around £700 worth of damage has been caused.

The thief fled when the nursery’s alarm had been triggered.

Police believe the hooded man was acting alone and are currently investigating the incident.

If you have any information that could help police then please call 101, quoting crime reference number 545-19Nov.