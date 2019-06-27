Morecambe musician to play official Keith Flint tribute at Glastonbury

A musician and DJ who grew up in Morecambe will perform the official Keith Flint Tribute Set at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Mike Freear, who leads the band Slamboree, is also an accomplished DJ and producer, and announced the tribute to the Prodigy frontman on social media this week.

The Prodigy's Keith Flint.

Keith Flint, best know for his vocal contributions to The Prodigy anthems Firestarter and Breathe, died on March 4 this year at his home in Essex.

It was later revealed by Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis that The Prodigy had been due to play the world-famous festival.

Mike, who will perform the set at Glastonbury in the early hours of Saturday morning, said: “It is with deep respect and true honour I can now announce that I’ll be performing the official Keith Flint Tribute Set on the Friday night of Glastonbury festival.

“It will be at the Truth Stage in Shangri-La at 4am, organised by earacherecords.

“I have put absolutely everything into this to make it the best possible tribute for the man who positively shaped so much of my wonderful life in music.

“Let’s keep this fire going.”

Mike will also take the Slamboree soundsystem to this year’s Glastonbury, which takes place between June 29 and 30 in Pilton, Somerset, and also features performances from The Killers, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stormzy, The Chemical Brothers, Wu-Tang Clan, Miley Cyrus, and Hawkwind.

