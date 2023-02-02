Morecambe mum's anger over 'padlocked toilets' at her daughter's school in Heysham

Kerry Harney’s 13-year-old daughter attends Bay Leadership Academy, formerly Heysham High School, in Heysham which, she claims, is taking basic human rights away from pupils.

She is particularly angry about students being unable to use the school toilets which she claims are padlocked, even during break times.

She says this rule is particularly upsetting for teenage girls and some, like Mrs Harney’s daughter, are missing school when on their periods.

Bay Leadership Academy, Heysham.

“If my daughter is bursting for the loo or needs to change her sanitary products, she can ask to go to the toilet and either be refused or given a slip but she can’t actually get to the toilet due to all the doors being locked,” Mrs Harney said.

“Having access to a toilet is a basic human right.”

Her daughter has always wanted to be a lawyer but Mrs Harney says she is now missing school up to three days a month when on her period.

“When I collected her from school recently, she was in tears. I’ve offered to send her to a different school but she doesn’t want to move,” said Mrs Harney, herself a former Heysham High School pupil.

She’s worried that the school’s rules are putting teenage girls at risk of toxic shock syndrome and all students at risk of urine infections. She thinks pupils are put in potentially embarrassing situations that could affect their mental health.

“If us parents kept the door of our bathroom locked and didn’t allow our children to use it when required, we would be reported for abuse and neglect so why are schools allowed to do it?” she said,

Mrs Harney has also criticised some of the school’s other rules which she says include receiving negative points on their behaviour records for eating outside and a ban on talking in the corridors while walking to lessons.

Bay Leadership Academy’s website says its approach to behaviour and discipline can be described as ‘tough love’.

“We operate a firm but fair approach. We apply this rigorously, robustly and consistently.”

