Morecambe Missile lends record-breaking superbike to museum

A famous superbike which become the first bike to achieve a 131mph lap at the Isle of Man TT Races has taken pride of place at the Lakeland Motor Museum, thanks to motorcycling hero John McGuinness.

Known as the Morecambe Missile, John is the second most successful TT rider of all time next to the late Joey Dunlop.

The 2009 Honda CBR1000RR race bike.

He has now lent his tenth bike from his personal collection to the Cumbrian attraction.

The most recent addition is the 2009 Honda CBR1000RR Race bike used by John to win the Superbike TT that year, winning his 15th title and also breaking the course record with a time of 17 minutes, 21.29 seconds.

It also helped the motorcycling legend ride the fastest lap ever at that time. During the 2009 Senior TT he knocked nine seconds off his previous best – averaging 131.578mph aboard the 1000cc Honda.

Manager of the Lakeland Motor Museum, Chris Lowe, said: “John kindly loans ten motorcycles to the Motor Museum for visitors to appreciate.

“We have a special exhibition marking the astonishing achievements of riders taking on the challenge of the famous TT, and it’s fantastic to welcome another record-breaker with such an important history – we’re helping to preserve that heritage by not cleaning the flies off the bike from its last race!”