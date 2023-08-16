Morecambe metal detecting enthusiast’s ‘find of a lifetime’ could get pride of place near home

Lancaster City Council’s Museum’s Service has formally expressed a desire to acquire the ring, which was discovered by Morecambe metal detecting enthusiast Matthew Hepworth in the spring.

The ring, which is similar to one in the British Museum’s collection, has been described by a council spokesman as ‘an important object’.

It still has to be valued by the Treasure Committee and the council couldn’t comment on whether a fundraising appeal would be launched to buy the ring.

When Matthew discovered the ring, he described it as “the find of my lifetime”.

“I was shaking and in shock when I found it as I knew what an important and rare find it is,” he said.

Matthew has received a report from the British Museum which said “the object appears to qualify as treasure in terms of both age and precious metal content”.

The report added that the gold iconography ring appeared to be at least 300 years old and a similar ring, also dedicated to Virgin and Child and dating back to the 15th Century, is in the British Museum's own collection.

Matthew hoped his find could become known as the ‘Lancaster ring’ and eventually be acquired by Lancaster City Museum.

Matthew, a Royal Lancaster Infirmary charge nurse and member of Lune Valley Detecting Club, is now waiting for the ring to go before a ‘treasure’ inquest.

"I am pleased to hear that Lancaster City Museum wishes to acquire my medieval 15th century gold iconographic ring find,” he added.