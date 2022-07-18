Morecambe lifeboat warning after three people cut off by tide near The Midland hotel

At 13:04pm on Saturday, July 16, Morecambe Lifeboat was called out to three people cut off on the sand bank on the beach by The Midland hotel.

A fast incoming tide was making its way in at the time.

Just before the lifeboat launched the three people had managed to get back to the shore.

Morecambe Lifeboat was called out to rescue two people thought to be cut off by the tide at Half Moon Bay Heysham. Picture courtesy of Morecambe Lifeboat.

On Sunday, July 17, Morecambe RNLI volunteers were tasked by HM Coastguard at 12.17pm to two people cut off by the incoming tide at Half Moon Bay, Heysham.

Both the inshore hovercraft and the inshore lifeboat were launched to assist local coastguard teams in the search for the people.

Nothing was found on scene. This was a call with good intent and both craft returned base ready for service and the crews had a nice cold drink.

A spokesman for Morecambe Lifeboat said: “A reminder for all those using Morecambe Bay and venturing out on the sands – the speed of the incoming tide is faster than you can run. The tide can also come in around you cutting you off from the shore.