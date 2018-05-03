Morecambe lifeboat volunteer runs for charity

A Morecambe volunteer lifeboat crew member is used to running to the aid of others but this month she will be running for a cause very much closer to home.

Amy Roberts is in training to complete the 10km Great Manchester Run, on Sunday May 20, in order to raise money for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis (APF).

I n spite of the early morning runs, aching limbs and blisters, Amy is equally determined to raise awareness of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis; a terminal condition that gradually causes scarring of the lungs, making breathing increasingly difficult and thus preventing oxygen from being transferred into the blood.

The average life expectancy after diagnosis is three to five years and there are no known causes or cures. The charity Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis supports patients, and their families, and raises vital funds for research.

Amy’s father, Harry Roberts MBE, was the volunteer Senior Hovercraft Commander at Morecambe’s RNLI lifeboat station until he was recently diagnosed with the disease and, after 30 years of dedicated service, had to step down from the role due to the risk of a seaborne infection exacerbating his condition.

Typically, Harry continues to volunteer as a Deputy Launching Authority and hovercraft mechanic; as well as assisting with crew training.

Harry said ‘I am very proud of Amy for running in this event and I hope that it helps to raise awareness of this awful disease.’

Wendy Dickinson, Deputy Chair of APF said ‘We are so grateful that Amy and more than 30 other runners will be taking part in the Great Manchester Run to support our charity.

“My family has a particular reason for being involved with APF as my father, the late football manager Pete Taylor (who managed Nottingham Forest with his partner Brian Clough) died from the disease in 1990 aged 62. I will be helping to look after our hospitality tent at the run along with my children, Peter’s granddaughters, Alex Croft, who is APF’s fundraising and marketing manager and Laura Dickinson. We will be cheering our runners on all the way. Good luck Amy!’

To support Amy on her run visit www.justgiving.com/amy-roberts42 and make a donation.