Morecambe lifeboat races to help people in sea after seeing lifejacket lights

The lights were drifting on an incoming tide north west of the boat house towards Grange Over Sands.

The job was called in at 11.20pm on Wednesday July 27 and the inshore lifeboat was launched.

They made with haste to the area and noticed the strobe lights were attached to fishing nets which were in the process of being pulled into a small fishing vessel.

Morecambe Lifeboat raced to the rescue after seeing strobe lights from lifejackets in the sea.

The fishing vessel had no navigation lights and was unlit.

It transpired it was inexperience which had led to the situation by the two people on the boat.

Advice was given to the pair regarding navigation and strobe lighting along with the use of radio and contacting the coastguard.