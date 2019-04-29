Morecambe lifeboat crews interrupt training exercise to help family with boat

Members of Morecambe’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew interrupted a training session on Sunday to help out a man and two boys with their inflatable boat.

The team was on a training exercise when they were initially tasked by HM Coastguard to respond to a request from Cumbria police to investigate sightings of a group of people who appeared to be stranded on a sandbank between Grange over Sands and Silverdale.

The inshore rescue hovercraft proceeded to the area, to discover the Queen’s Guide, Cedric Robinson, with his successor, Michael Wilson, and friends marking out a route for a cross bay walk.

After a brief chat, the crew continued their exercise before being diverted again, this time to go to the aid of a man and two young boys, who were attempting to drag their small inflatable boat ashore near the Stone Jetty.

The outboard engine on the boat had failed and they were having difficulty dragging it back to shore across the mud.

After assuring themselves that the ‘casualties’ had not entered the water and did not require any medical assistance, the RNLI volunteers carried the boat and its contents to safety, aided by members of the local Coastguard Rescue Team.