Morecambe lifeboat crews called out after walkers cut off by tide at Silverdale during weekend walk
Both the hovercraft and lifeboat ensured three groups of walkers were safe after they became stranded in the bay at Silverdale.
Morecambe RNLI were sent an emergency call at 11am on Sunday to say that three groups of walkers had been cut off by the incoming tide at Silverdale.
With high water set for just after noon, a swift decision was made to launch both the inshore hovercraft and the inshore lifeboat by lifeboat operations oanager Steve Wilson.
Both craft immediately made their way to the area, where they began their respective search tasking between White Creek and Jenny Brown's Point to confirm all had got ashore. The Arnside Coastguard team also searched tenaciously the shoreline.
Wind conditions were worsening making piloting the hovercraft testing, but Adam Mills did an excellent job in what was his first incident as a recently qualified hovercraft pilot.
His training shone through, enabling the hovercraft to continue throughout.
Once all casualties were accounted for both craft made back to their respective stations.
Steve Wilson said: “Walkers on the sands should always check tide times and be aware of the fast flooding tides across the Bay which will swarm around you, cutting you off from the shore. A great effort by both RNLI and Coastguard ensuring all safe.”