Morecambe lifeboat crew called to help cyclist cut off by tide

Morecambe’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew launched today, Friday, to reports of a cyclist cut off by the tide.

HM Coastguard requested Morecambe’s RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew to go to the aid of a cyclist who was reported to be on Kent’s Bank, a sandbank in the middle of the Bay, and at risk of being cut off by the incoming tide.

The incident happened at 11.25am on Friday March 23.

Against a wind too strong to deploy their inshore rescue hovercraft, the inshore lifeboat was launched in challenging conditions; the crew having to navigate their way through channels between sandbanks that had not yet been covered by the flooding tide.

Arriving on scene, they informed the coastguard control room that there was no sign of the reported casualty, which was confirmed by shore based coastguard team members, and they were stood down and returned to station.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Kevin Jackson, said: “On this occasion it appears that the incident was a false alarm with good intent but it is always better to be safe than sorry.”