Before the inshore rescue lifeboat arrived on scene, the person made their way to the safety of the shore to the awaiting police officers for a safety check.

The person was safe so the inshore rescue lifeboat and crew returned to station.

The call out was on Saturday, June 11 at 9.49pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RNLI Morecambe's inshore lifeboat was called out to a person in the water at Sandylands Morecambe.