Morecambe Lantern Festival returns

More Music’s annual free Lantern Festival will be lighting up the West End of Morecambe on Wednesday November 29.

The lantern procession leaves Sandylands School, on Hampton Road, at 6pm and will weave its way through the West End.

Baybeat Streetband and the Boom Bike Bouree will join the procession, which will finish at Alexandra Park where there will be a winter market, refreshments, live music and entertainment. Astral Circus will also be bringing magic and a fire show.

Morecambe’s Mini Illuminations, which have been created by artist Cefn Hoile and residents, will be in the park.

The winter market, curated by the Exchange Creative Community, will run from 4pm to 8pm.