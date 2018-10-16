Morecambe Ladies 4-3 Sheffield

Morecambe Ladies put in an impressive performance on Sunday to see off Premier League Sheffield 4-3 in the FAWNL Plate.

It started well for Morecambe when they went 1-0 up after half an hour when Sheffield failed to clear a Becky Whittingham corner first time and Beth Fisher helped it on to Yasmine Swarbrick, who found the net with a powerful looped header over the keeper.

Sheffield equalised against the run of play just before half time with a counter attacking move that was neatly finished.

Sheffield went 2-1 up shortly into the second half when Morecambe struggled to clear a long ball into the box and it was finished at the second time of asking by the Sheffield striker.

The lead lasted a matter of minutes as a Melissa Brown free kick was well saved by the keeper but Yasmine Swarbrick was the quickest to react and made it 2-2.

It was then end to end stuff and with 20 minutes left Sheffield again took the lead with a long range effort.

Morecambe once again found the spirit to get themselves back on level terms when some good football down the right hand side sent Nat Broad through.

She still had a lot to do but she brilliantly made it 3-3 to send the game to extra time.

Morecambe started extra time on the front foot and took the lead with the goal of the game when Jess Tait’s first time lay off set up Swarbrick who volleyed it right across the goalkeeper and into the corner of the net for her hat-trick, winning the match for Morecambe.