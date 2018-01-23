Morecambe Labour candidate cleared of election wrongdoing

Allegations that a Labour candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale submitted a false statement in the 2017 general election have resulted in no further action being taken.

Vikki Singleton was accused by Conservatives in Morecambe of giving a Lancaster address in official election literature prior to the May 2017 general election – while openly stating she lives in Blackpool.

Mrs Singleton had listed herself as living within the constituency – in Woodlands Road, Skerton – on official nomination papers.

This was her parents’ address.

But following a police investigation which included consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Lancashire Police said no further action will be taken against any individual.