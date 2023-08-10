Morecambe hovercraft team helps rescue two people cut off by tide at Silverdale
The crew was called by HM Coastguard to assist with two people reported to have been cut off by the tide at Jacks Scout, Silverdale.
Lifeboat operations manager Paul Turner gave immediate authority for Morecambe’s hovercraft to be launched in order to assist the Coastguard with the rescue.
After helping them back to shore, it was discovered the pair had lost where they were and were unaware of tides and conditions.
Paul said: “We have said many times for people not to venture out on the bay without knowledge of tides and conditions, making sure someone on shore is aware of what is happening.
"The bay, whilst it is an amazing place, is fraught with hidden dangers. It’s imperative people take the correct precautions as mentioned to avoid putting their lives and loved ones in danger.”