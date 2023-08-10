News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe hovercraft team helps rescue two people cut off by tide at Silverdale

Morecambe’s RNLI team helped rescue two people cut off by the tide at Silverdale on Tuesday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 09:34 BST
The crew was called by HM Coastguard to assist with two people reported to have been cut off by the tide at Jacks Scout, Silverdale.

Lifeboat operations manager Paul Turner gave immediate authority for Morecambe’s hovercraft to be launched in order to assist the Coastguard with the rescue.

After helping them back to shore, it was discovered the pair had lost where they were and were unaware of tides and conditions.

Paul said: “We have said many times for people not to venture out on the bay without knowledge of tides and conditions, making sure someone on shore is aware of what is happening.

"The bay, whilst it is an amazing place, is fraught with hidden dangers. It’s imperative people take the correct precautions as mentioned to avoid putting their lives and loved ones in danger.”

