The family of a girl who has complex needs will be spending Christmas in Morecambe - their perfect holiday location.

“We have a love affair with Morecambe,” said Fiona Myles, who has spent summer holidays in the resort for the past four years along with her husband Brian and daughter Georgie.

“It’s been a godsend to us because Georgie, who was born with a brain haemorrhage, has complex needs including Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and autism but she’s an amazing child.”

The family live in Salford and had never visited Morecambe before the town was suggested by a friend.

The Myles family enjoy an ice cream during a holiday in Morecambe. Picture by Fiona Myles.

“We first came to Morecambe because we struggled finding somewhere appropriate to holiday with Georgie as other places were too much for her and we’d have to return home with a distressed child,” Fiona explained.

The family enjoy walks along the promenade, together with their dog Sparkles, while Happy Mount Park and the secret garden near St Peter’s Church in Heysham are particularly popular with Georgie.

She also likes visiting the mobile Morecambe Bay Chowder Company on the prom.

The eight-year-old even turned down the opportunity to holiday at Disneyland in Paris, preferring Morecambe instead, particularly as she knows that Tyson Fury lives in the town.

A visit to the Eric Morecambe statue is a must on any family holiday in Morecambe. Picture by Fiona Myles.

“My husband likes Tyson Fury and told Georgie that he lived in Morecambe so ever since, she’s been hoping to meet him when we’re on holiday,” Fiona said.

Fiona has written several books about her own life, particularly as an adopted child, and one of her most recent books relates family life with a child who has complex needs.

In an attempt to see her hero, Georgie posted one of Fiona’s books through the letter box at Fury’s home and still has hopes she will meet him one day.

But for now, planning is under way for a five-day family Christmas in Morecambe where they’ll stay at an AirBnB near the Battery.

Georgie chatting to one of her favourite people on Morecambe Promenade. Picture by Fiona Myles.

“We’re even packing a sledge just in case it snows but even if it doesn’t, Georgie said it can be pulled across the sands instead,” said Fiona.