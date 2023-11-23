Morecambe holds special place in family's heart
“We have a love affair with Morecambe,” said Fiona Myles, who has spent summer holidays in the resort for the past four years along with her husband Brian and daughter Georgie.
“It’s been a godsend to us because Georgie, who was born with a brain haemorrhage, has complex needs including Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and autism but she’s an amazing child.”
The family live in Salford and had never visited Morecambe before the town was suggested by a friend.
“We first came to Morecambe because we struggled finding somewhere appropriate to holiday with Georgie as other places were too much for her and we’d have to return home with a distressed child,” Fiona explained.
The family enjoy walks along the promenade, together with their dog Sparkles, while Happy Mount Park and the secret garden near St Peter’s Church in Heysham are particularly popular with Georgie.
She also likes visiting the mobile Morecambe Bay Chowder Company on the prom.
The eight-year-old even turned down the opportunity to holiday at Disneyland in Paris, preferring Morecambe instead, particularly as she knows that Tyson Fury lives in the town.
“My husband likes Tyson Fury and told Georgie that he lived in Morecambe so ever since, she’s been hoping to meet him when we’re on holiday,” Fiona said.
Fiona has written several books about her own life, particularly as an adopted child, and one of her most recent books relates family life with a child who has complex needs.
In an attempt to see her hero, Georgie posted one of Fiona’s books through the letter box at Fury’s home and still has hopes she will meet him one day.
But for now, planning is under way for a five-day family Christmas in Morecambe where they’ll stay at an AirBnB near the Battery.
“We’re even packing a sledge just in case it snows but even if it doesn’t, Georgie said it can be pulled across the sands instead,” said Fiona.
“We've never done anything like this at Christmas before but we're really looking forward to it. Morecambe is definitely somewhere I recommend regularly in my groups for those with Special Educational Needs and other children.”