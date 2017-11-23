Morecambe High pupils are flushed with success

Two Morecambe Community High School students who entered a vlogging competition are in with a chance of winning £250 PC vouchers and a further £1,000 donation for their school .

Ethan Harrison and Jacob Wood used their skills to produce a video to help educate fellow young people on thinking before flushing.This is part of a mission by water company United Utilities to spread the word that wipes are bad news for loos.

United Utilities vlogging - Jacob Brown.

Rose Francis, United Utilities’ campaigns manager, said: “Tapping into the teenage market is key to get the next generation enlightened to the issue of flushing the wrong things down the loo.”

Vote for Ethan and Jacob at http://www.unitedutilities.com/services/wastewater-services/uu-vlogstars-2017-competition/.