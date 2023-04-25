In November, Natalie Eastwood was named as a finalist in the North West Best for Blonde category of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

And at the awards ceremony in Birmingham on Saturday (April 22), the owner of Hair By Natalie, based at Blossom Beauty in Morecambe, was over the moon when she scooped the third place trophy beating off hundreds of other stylists.

"I was up against hundreds of other hairdressers who have also been put forward for this award,” said Natalie, who attended the red carpet event with her ‘number one fan’ and sister Shannon.

Natalie Eastwood at the red carpet event in Birmingham with her certificate as a third place winner in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

“I have been on cloud nine since the evening and my clients have been so supportive of me. I truly am so grateful to everyone involved in my personal life and career.”

Natalie has worked in the industry for eight years both as a mobile hairdresser and salon based.

She said: “I worked in a salon for the first two years and then went mobile/self employed in 2017 when I went on maternity leave with my first child.

"Being mobile enabled me to work around raising my little girl and also have my second child.”

Natalie went back into a salon in 2020 and has attended multiple training courses since to better her knowledge and skills. She has trained with Emily Monk who specialises in blonde and works on celebrities including Molly Mae Hague, Olivia Attwood and Perrie Sian.

