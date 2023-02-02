Morecambe hairdresser shortlisted for industry leading UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Natalie Eastwood has been named as a finalist in the Best for Blonde category of the industry leading UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

“I am over the moon and overwhelmed to have been shortlisted in the Hair and Beauty awards and I’m so excited to attend the red carpet event in April,” said the owner of Hair By Natalie, based at Blossom Beauty in Morecambe.

“Over the years I have fallen in love with all aspects of hair but I have especially fallen in love with creating the perfect blonde for all my clients.

“None of this would have been doable without the support of my family, friends and my amazing clients. Thank you to everyone who has helped me in the process of being the hairdresser I am today.”

Natalie has worked in the industry for eight years both as a mobile hairdresser and salon based.

She said: “I worked in a salon for the first two years and then went mobile/self employed in 2017 when I went on maternity leave with my first child.

"Being mobile enabled me to work around raising my little girl and also have my second child.”

Natalie went back into a salon in 2020 and has attended multiple training courses since to better her knowledge and skills.

