Morecambe grandmother celebrates 102nd birthday

Anne Lane celebrating her 102nd birthday with flowers presented to her by her carers from All About You Care Services. Photo credit: Erynn Pope.

Anne was born in Lazonby in Cumbria on November 5 1917, where she lived for 22 years before moving to Leeds, where she worked as a waitress and also in retail.

It was while she was in Leeds that she had a son, Stan, who was brought up by his grandparents in Penrith after his father was tragically killed in Belgium during World War Two.

Anne remained in Leeds for 40 years, moving to Morecambe shortly after turning 60, and working in a cake shop.

Living to a grand age clearly runs in the family, as Anne’s twin sister Isabell passed away at the age of 96.

Anne still lives alone, and has daily support from carers from All About You Care Services, who presented her with flowers to mark the occasion.

Anne spent her birthday visiting one of her favourite places, Barton Grange near Garstang, for lunch with her son and one of her three grandchildren.

Stan, 77, said: “She’s marvellous. She goes out shopping in Lancaster in a taxi, and she loves going to bingo.

“She’s always doing something; she will be up at 6am and cleaning the house.

“We got her a cleaner but she said she would do it herself.