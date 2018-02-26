Morecambe gelato business is cream of crop

An innovative new seaside business is creating waves in the ice cream world after winning a prestigious national award.

Morecambe-based Miogelato scooped the national best newcomer award at the National Ice Cream Competition run by the Ice Cream Alliance – the trade association for the UK’s £1bn ice cream industry.

The win comes just over a year after directors David Waddington and Jon Mole decided to launch their hand made gelato at David’s Miaitalia pizzeria in nearby Bolton-le-Sands.

Since then they have wowed customers with a vibrant range of flavours from authentically Italian to traditionally English.

“We are really stunned to have won this award,” said David, “but we are also overjoyed. It is fantastic to get national recognition from the best ice cream makers in the UK.

“For a couple of years we were bringing gelato up from a London supplier but that was proving expensive. After a few trial runs we were confident we could replicate the quality, so decided to start making gelato ourselves.

“We took on new premises in Queen Street, just off the Promenade in Morecambe where we have room to produce our gelato for wholesale and also a parlour to sell from.

“We had a lot of advice from members of the Ice Cream Alliance and now we are producing around 50 different flavours from well known, popular ones to the slightly more specialist, such as fresh basil, rosemary and honey, cinnamon and ginger and fresh mint stracciatella.

“We started off just supplying Miaitalia, but now we are taking orders from other restaurants, ice cream parlours, a local college and for special events.”

Zelica Carr, chief executive officer for the Ice Cream Alliance, said: “Many congratulations to David and Jon who thoroughly deserve this award.

“They have show great skill and innovation and I very much hope the recognition this award brings will help them to achieve further business success.”