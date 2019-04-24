Morecambe fisherman helps to rescue jet ski pair

A Morecambe fisherman helped to rescue two jet skiers who had capsized near to the Stone Jetty in the bay.

Morecambe’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew received a call from the Coastguard at 12.49pm on Friday April 19, following reports that a jet ski had capsized West of the Stone Jetty and two people were in the water.

READER PICTURE''The RNLI Lifeboat out in Morecambe Bay. Picture by Doris Redfern of Westgate Caravan Park

The crew of a fishing boat had initially gone to their assistance but had then got their own propeller stuck with the tow rope.

The RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was launched and arrived at the scene to find that both craft had been taken in tow by Morecambe commercial fisherman, Ray Edmondson.

Colin Midwinter, for Morecambe RNLI, said: “The two casualties who had been in the water were safely on board his boat.

“The inshore lifeboat remained on scene while Mr Edmondson went to his mooring by the Stone Jetty.

“By this time the people on board the recreational boat had freed their propeller, enabling them to make way to their launch site unaided; with one of the two casualties on board.

“The other casualty was complaining of cold and had ingested some seawater, so the inshore lifeboat took him on board and quickly transported him to the lifeboat station where local coastguard team members administered casualty care.”

“The inshore lifeboat then returned to the jet ski, taking it to the Stone Jetty where its owners were able to recover it, before returning to station.”