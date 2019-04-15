Morecambe FC appoint new commercial manager

A new commercial manager has been appointed at Morecambe FC.

Martin Thomas, who lives locally and is a regular spectator at the Globe Arena, has vast experience in sales and has worked in the locality over the past few years for Johnston Press.

Co-chairman Rod Taylor said: “We are delighted to have Martin on the team and look forward to him commencing his role on May 4. He is going to have a very busy summer in preparation for next season.’’

Martin said: “This is a great football club and I am delighted to join the great staff already here.

“With some amazingly loyal supporters and an excellent ground I can’t wait to get started.

“The local area is going through some exciting times and we want to make the club part of this.

“Our fans are an integral part of our success and have some great ideas and I am looking forward to working closely with them.”