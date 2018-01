A Morecambe fashion show will raise money for a cancer charity.

The CancerCare fashion show will take place at Morecambe Golf Club at 7.30pm on Wednesday February 28, will feature up to 75 per cent off clothes from High Street brands.

Georgie Whittle, a Therapy Coordinator and hypnotherapist at CancerCare Lancaster, is putting on the show as she prepares to undertake an 80km trek across Cambodia in November.

Fashion show tickets cost £5 on 01524 381 820.