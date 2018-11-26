Morecambe family devastated after vandal destroys Christmas garden display

A vandal has wrecked a family’s Christmas decorations which have been bringing joy to children and passers-by.

Denver Peel and his family had spent around £3,000 on inflatables and other decorations to adorn the front garden of their home in Morecambe Road.

The Christmas display pictured last week before it was vandalised. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Denver said dozens of children and motorists had been stopping to admire the scene and take photos.

But last night, a vandal caused around £2,000 worth of damage to the disaply by attacking the inflatables and wiring with a knife.

Denver has since passed on CCTV footage to police.

The vandalism took place at around 1am on Monday while Denver, his wife Kirsty and their children, three-year-old Dougie and four-year-old Brooklyn, were all in bed.

An image taken from the CCTV at Denver Peel's home which caught the vandalism taking place.

“Kirsty went outside at about 7am and saw what had happened,” he said. “We didn’t hear anything but it’s not nice to think someone has been in your garden in the middle of the night with a knife.

“The kids were gutted when they saw what had been done.”

Several large inflatables have been destroyed, as well as laser beams being damaged.

Denver and wife Kirsty had spent around five days putting the display in place.

“It’s not just for our children,” he said. “We have had a lot of children coming over and taking pictures, and drivers have been stopping as well to have a look.

“We did it last year as well but this year we got more excited about it because we saw so many people stopping to take photos, so we put up more than before and were still adding to it.”

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help replace the decorations. Click here