Wedding videographer, Stephen Whitehead, has scooped a prestigious award – just weeks after pursuing his dream to become self-employed.

Morecambe born and bred Stephen, 37, was named Videographer of the Year in the County Brides Awards 2024, at the The Mercure Piccadilly, Manchester.

It’s a world away from his previous job working with his brother and father in the family’s fireplace and plumbing business, and something Stephen hopes will inspire others.

“I went to college and university and studied media, so cameras is on my resume,” he explained. “However, I got a bit sidetracked. I stopped working in the media industry nearly 10 years ago, and I started working with my brother and my dad – but I remember saying to them that I would like to be self-employed.

Stephen Whitehead with his award.

“I started picking up cameras again and got back into camera work and started filming weddings and just put my all into it.”

Stephen dropped his hours to build up the fledgling business, even working for free at first as he developed its profile.

“I made 500 leaflets advertising a free wedding video,” he said. “Looking back now, it probably wasn't my best idea, but at the time I thought it was good and I spent countless days walking around houses dropping them off. And I rang four or five local venues and asked if anyone wanted the weddings filmed for free.

Stephen pictured with his son, Ernie.

“I worked really hard and I'm proud of myself and my family, they're very supportive. Being able to cut my days down probably made it easier for me but I still had to put the work in. It's definitely possible, even with the tricky kind of climate we are in at the minute.”

Stephen, who has received great online reviews, admits the accolade so early in his career took him by surprise.