Morecambe couple’s car stolen just days after family funeral

A couple are facing a double blow after thieves stole their car just days after a family funeral.

Peter and Stella Edmondson have been left devastated after their car was taken from their home on Westminster Road, Morecambe.

Three days before the burglary Mr Edmonson buried his brother who passed away after a long term illness.

“We’re gutted, sad and angry,” said Mrs Edmondson.

“We are good people, we have never ever had anything like this happen to us before.

“We were glad to see the back of the year, even more so now.

“We have been working really hard, we have had such a traumatic year.”

Police were called to the address, towards Fairfield Road, on Saturday December 30 to reports of a burglary.

Thieves entered the property, took the keys and drove off with the couple’s grey Hyundai i30 sometime between 5.15pm and 7pm, say police.

At around 5.10pm Mrs Edmondson said she went out to take their German Shepherd dog for a walk whilst her husband stayed at home.

“My husband said I was only gone about 30 minutes, I couldn’t say when I got back whether I noticed the car was there or not,” she said.

“I came in with the dog, went upstairs, had a bath, had tea and got ready to lock up and then we both said where are the car keys, where’s the door keys?

“We went to the front door and they weren’t there, looked out the door window and the car was not there.”

The couple then rang the police who took details and informed them they would need to change the locks to the house immediately.

An emergency locksmith arrived a short time later to change the locks.

“We had the keys on one chain, everybody in the world does that, you shouldn’t but you do,” said Mrs Edmondson.

“What random person walks down the road at that time and waits for me to go out with the dog?

“They would have had to come through the gate, open the door, grab the keys and check to see which car lit up from the fob. “Everybody is saying ‘oh you should have locked the door,’ but my husband was in.

“Nobody has a right to go into your door and take anything from your property.”

Earlier in December Mrs Edmondson said her older car, which she uses for work, was keyed.

She said vandals keyed the vehicles from the front to the back, which has led her to believe that the recent burglary was a targeted attack.

“It makes me feel sick,” she said.

“I thought it may have been a joy rider but there has been no sightings.”

The grey Hyundai i30 has a registration plate of EJ16 LRK.

If you have any information which may help police with their investigation then please call 101 quoting crime reference number WB1712456 or you alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have yet been made.