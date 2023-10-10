Morecambe company celebrates 10 years of supporting people to get creative
The Morecambe-based Community Interest Company, which has been supporting people of all ages and abilities to get creative, is celebrating its 10th anniversary, against all the odds.
During the past decade, its founder Elspeth Roberts has had leukaemia twice and managed to keep activities continue even through the Covid pandemic, thanks to the support of a dedicated team.
“WISE UP has been my medicine,” said Elspeth. “All the people involved have helped to keep me and the company going.”
WISE UP’s inspiring journey was celebrated at a special party at The Platform with live entertainment and the screening of a film explaining the story of its success.
WISE UP was founded in the autumn of 2013 after Elspeth initiated the idea during her drama degree at the University of Cumbria.
She had a placement in primary schools where she developed role play and theatre arts activities to help children with additional needs and emotional difficulties.
“Everyone should have equal opportunities and I liked the idea of people telling their stories through theatre,” said Elspeth.
All the activities run by WISE UP are inclusive and aim to promote good health and wellbeing, build resilience and self-confidence among people ‘from birth to eternity’.
There are weekly drama workshops, social clubs, performance projects, a film and board game café, and school support through play, drama, drawing and talking therapies.
During the pandemic, Wellbeing Wednesdays were set up which continue to run and help people to learn new skills from wood carving to healthy eating and also provide a lunch.
As part of the 10th anniversary celebrations, WISE UP have organised special monthly events which have included a residential break in Cumbria, summer schools, performances at The Platform and the launch of Shrimpy Shack, a dining and live theatre experience.
A team of almost 20 people are behind WISE UP, which is part funded by the National Lottery and other funding bodies, income from their work in schools, sponsorship and fundraising. People pay what they can afford to attend sessions, usually between £3 and £5.
Elspeth said: “I’ve always wanted to help people be themselves. WISE UP is a support service in a creative way.”
For more information about WISE UP, visit https://wiseupworkshops.com/