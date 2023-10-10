Morecambe company celebrates 10 years of supporting people to get creative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Morecambe-based Community Interest Company, which has been supporting people of all ages and abilities to get creative, is celebrating its 10th anniversary, against all the odds.

During the past decade, its founder Elspeth Roberts has had leukaemia twice and managed to keep activities continue even through the Covid pandemic, thanks to the support of a dedicated team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“WISE UP has been my medicine,” said Elspeth. “All the people involved have helped to keep me and the company going.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some members of the WISE UP team, Louise Barker, Elspeth Roberts, Emma Wareing and Samantha Francis.

WISE UP’s inspiring journey was celebrated at a special party at The Platform with live entertainment and the screening of a film explaining the story of its success.

WISE UP was founded in the autumn of 2013 after Elspeth initiated the idea during her drama degree at the University of Cumbria.

She had a placement in primary schools where she developed role play and theatre arts activities to help children with additional needs and emotional difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone should have equal opportunities and I liked the idea of people telling their stories through theatre,” said Elspeth.

WISE UP Youth Theatre Company about to film a dance piece produced this summer.

All the activities run by WISE UP are inclusive and aim to promote good health and wellbeing, build resilience and self-confidence among people ‘from birth to eternity’.

There are weekly drama workshops, social clubs, performance projects, a film and board game café, and school support through play, drama, drawing and talking therapies.

During the pandemic, Wellbeing Wednesdays were set up which continue to run and help people to learn new skills from wood carving to healthy eating and also provide a lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the 10th anniversary celebrations, WISE UP have organised special monthly events which have included a residential break in Cumbria, summer schools, performances at The Platform and the launch of Shrimpy Shack, a dining and live theatre experience.

WISE UP's summer school programme for young people, learning about nature on the doorstep.

A team of almost 20 people are behind WISE UP, which is part funded by the National Lottery and other funding bodies, income from their work in schools, sponsorship and fundraising. People pay what they can afford to attend sessions, usually between £3 and £5.

Elspeth said: “I’ve always wanted to help people be themselves. WISE UP is a support service in a creative way.”