Morecambe Community High School head to resign

Morecambe Community High School head Matt Auger has announced he is to resign on medical advice.

Mr Auger, who was the school’s youngest ever head at 37 when he took over in September 2015, sent out a letter to pupils and parents on Tuesday, saying it was “with a great deal of sadness” that he had made the decision to stand down.

“The decision is not one that I have come to either quickly or lightly,” he said, “and has been made in conjunction with both my consultant and family over the last six months.

“Serving as headteacher of Morecambe Community High School has been the greatest privilege of my career to date.

“Our teachers and support staff are dedicated to our students and our school.

“It has been a joy to watch our young people develop and thrive over the time I have been headteacher.

“I have been in awe of so many of the achievements and talents that have been on display across many areas of school life including sport, music, drama, art and within the curriculum.

“It has also been encouraging to see Ofsted recognising the strides forward that the school has made during the last two years.

“The school is on a long journey and I am working closelyt with the local authority and governing body to ensure continuity of leadership so that the school will build on the improvements already achieved.”

Mr Auger thanked students and parents for their support in the last two years.

He said: “I have no doubt that Morecambe Community High School will continue to thrive as it embarks on a new chapter.”

It has not yet been determined from what date the resignation will take effect.

The father-of-three moved from Bradford to take on the role at Morecambe High from retiring head John McNaughton.

Along with his wife Ruth and young children Florence, Blaise and Hugo, he settled just outside Ingleton.

Mr Auger, who grew up in Oxfordshire and whose dad was head gardener at iconic country house Blenheim Palace, gained rapid success after graduating from the University of Leeds.

Within three months of starting his first teaching job at Carterton Community College in Oxfordshire, he became a head of year, aged just 23.

Three years later, he was assistant head.

By the age of 27, he’d taken the national head teacher qualification. Then he moved to become deputy head of a 1,900 pupil secondary school in Bradford.

The school, Grange Technology College, was rated by education watchdog Ofsted as ‘outstanding’ and saw further improvements in exam performance while Mr Auger was there.

Initially a history teacher, Mr Auger has also taught English and PE. He also has a sporting background having played both cricket and rugby at junior county level.