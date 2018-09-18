Morecambe coaches ready to make return to Isle of Man

Morecambe Football Club Academy has announced its coaches will return to the Isle of Man this October to continue their work with young Manx footballers.

The Shrimps’ first visit to the island was a sell-out success at Easter and the club were inundated with requests to come back.

Academy coaches will return at the end of October to provide a coaching programme for youngsters aged 6-12 years.

The coaches will help players develop their skills, with a programme focussing on technical and tactical aspects of the game.

The sessions will be designed for all abilities and will be delivered by UEFA qualified staff from the academy.

In addition, academy coaches will offer invitation-only elite sessions for talented players from local clubs.

Morecambe hope that for the best talent they can offer a possible pathway into the academy and ultimately a scholarship with the club.

Head of Youth Stewart Drummond said:“We’re delighted to be coming back to the Isle of Man. Our experience last time was very positive and we received a warm welcome from our hosts.

“We found the young Manx footballers to be full of enthusiasm and willing to learn.

“Like other clubs, we are casting our net far and wide in the search for talent.

“The Isle of Man is somewhere with an established coaching network which we’ve been able to work with and support.”

Ramsey Grammar School astro will provide the venue for the Isle of Man camp, which takes place between October 29 and 30.

Mike Hinchcliffe, Academy Director and regular visitor to the IOM for TT and Manx GPs said: “Morecambe Football Club is thrilled to have the opportunity to build upon the great success of our last soccer camp.

“For our coaches, it offers the chance to identify new talent, while at the same time providing quality coaching for young Manx footballers.

“It promises to be another rewarding experience for all concerned.”