Morecambe claim losing draw away at Netherfield

Morecambe claimed a losing draw at league leaders Netherfield on Saturday as both teams finished the game fighting the rain.

Netherfield captain Ben Barrow won the toss and elected to bat first, but he was the first man to fall, he managed a knock of 13 before being bowled by Luke Jongwe (2-69) with the score on 19.

Josh Dixon (22) and John Boyle (43) put on a good partnership to move the score along to 80 but the latter was then bowled by Louis Backhouse (1-33).

Dixon was next to fall when he went or a big hit down the ground but skied it and was caught by Jamie Cassidy off the bowling of Daniel Edwards (1-71) to leave Netherfield on 96-3.

Cassidy (2-47) struck soon after to remove Lewis Edge (3), Alex Briggs taking the catch, and then the hosts’ top run scorer on the day, Bradley Earl (63), finally departed when he was caught by Backhouse off Cassidy once more, leaving the score on 123-5.

Jongwe took his second wicket of the day when he bowled Lewis Richardson (8), leaving John Huck (78no) and Harrison Cox (1) to see the innings out as Netherfield declared on 263-6 at the end of the 48th over.

Morecambe began their reply well, reaching 29 before Gurdeep Farma (1) fell to Robbie Dwyer (1-23), stumped by Edge, and fellow-opener Luke Pearson (25) went soon after, Dwyer this time taking the catch off the bowling of Nathan Chambers (2-44) to leave the visitors on 33-2.

Jamie Heywood (8) was next to go, Chambers striking again with the help of skipperBarrow, but from here Jongwe (113) and captain Ryan Pearson put on an outstanding partnership, taking the score to 228 before Jongwe was finally caught by Dixon off Marc Hadwin (3-57).

Alex Briggs (0) came and went without scoring, Harrison Cox (2-69) taking the wicket LBW, and Daniel Edwards (8) didn’t last long either, he was caught by Lewis Richardson off Hadwin to leave Morecambe on 243-6 and still in with a shout of victory.

However, despite an excellent knock of 76, Pearson’s innings came to an end soon after, caught by Dixon off Cox, as the visitors fell to 244-7, and that soon became 248-8 when Cassidy (2) was bowled by Hadwin.

Lewis Smith (2no) and Stefan Dixon (0no) saw the innings out to help Morecambe to 249-8, 15 runs short of their target and picking up five points.

The losing draw sees Morecambe stay above Penrith in the Northern Premier League table in 10th place, while Netherfield remain in top spot, four points clear of Blackpool.