Morecambe cinema celebrates 10th anniversary with £3.49 tickets - and more

To mark the occasion, REEL Cinemas – who took over the business in March 2013 – will be hosting a weekend of fun for all the family and offering cheap tickets for movie viewings.

On Saturday and Sunday (March 11 and 12), cinema goers can expect activities for families, giveaways and competitions, and tickets for all performances priced at just £3.49 each.

Films being shown over the weekend will include Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Champions, Creed III and Scream VI.

Reel Cinema, Morecambe

Tickets for all performances taking place over the weekend will be available to purchase from Tuesday (March 7) at www.reelcinemas.co.uk or in person at the cinema.

Everyone who books their ticket online will be entered into a prize draw to win a £20 REEL Cinema gift card. To enter the prize draw without making a purchase, simply send an email to [email protected]

