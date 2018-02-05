Morecambe care home to close

The owners of Morecambe Bay Care Home have announced it is to close.

Rachael Junge, regional managing director of Four Seasons Health Care, said: “The proposal to cease operating the home has not been arrived at easily and it is based on a combination of factors.

“We have had local difficulties in recruiting and retaining nurses and carers with the right level of skills, which has resulted in challenges to maintain care quality to the standards that we expect all of our homes to provide and that the residents deserve.

“We are appreciative that so many of our residents and their relatives have said that they are happy with the care and support provided by our permanent staff team.

“However, the home has a continuing history of poor Care Quality Commission inspection outcomes during recent years and it has struggled for too long.

“The wellbeing of residents is our priority and we will work closely with Lancashire County Council’s Social Services team to ensure that the residents and their families are supported to find suitable alternative placements. Morecambe Bay Care Home will continue to provide care while we allow plenty of time for the most appropriate arrangements to be made for all residents and we will do everything we can to ensure there is no disruption to their care during the transition.”

There are 61 people in the home, which is well below its capacity of 86. They are being cared for by 108 permanent and a number of temporary staff.

The company is beginning a consultation process with the care team about the proposed closure.

Rachael Junge added: “We will consider applications for staff to transfer to other homes, subject to there being suitable vacancies, although we recognise that travel may be a prohibitive factor.”