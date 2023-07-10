News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe businesswoman fulfils cleaning dreams after joining team at Wimbledon

After being an avid Wimbledon fan since primary school, Morecambe businesswoman Lisa-Marie Jones decided to apply to clean at SW19 to fulfil her cleaning dreams and learn from the best.
By Gayle RouncivellContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST

Lisa runs her own cleaning business, Fairy Godmother Domestic Services, and has fulfilled one of her cleaning dreams of polishing the Rolex clock on Centre Court at Wimbledon this year.

After visiting Wimbledon several times over the years and noticing how well kept the grounds are, Lisa thought it was an ideal opportunity to enhance her cleaning skills and live up to the Championship standards.

And so she joined the team responsible for keeping the tournament looking its best.

Lisa Jones working at Wimbledon this year. Photo by Benedict Reeves
Lisa Jones working at Wimbledon this year. Photo by Benedict Reeves
“The cleaning teams here at the Championships are wonderful,” Lisa said.

"The attention to detail is a must and everyone is so friendly and works together really well."I'm having a wonderful experience and meeting new people from all walks of life; the whole team from cleaners, drivers, gardeners, producers, security guards deliver an excellent level of work and dedication that makes Wimbledon so special.

“My dream was to clean the Rolex clock on Centre Court and I was lucky enough to be able to do this.”

Lisa has also been able to enjoy some of the tennis between her cleaning work.

Lisa Jones at work cleaning at this year's Wimbledon. Photo by Benedict Reeves
Lisa Jones at work cleaning at this year's Wimbledon. Photo by Benedict Reeves

"I am a big Djokovic fan, but I am also loving [Jannik] Sinner's progression and presence,” she said.

Unfortunately, British hopes in the singles tournament died when Katie Boulter, the final remaining competitor, was overwhelmed on Saturday by the formidable number three seed Elena Rybakina, 6-1 6-1.

