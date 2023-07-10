Morecambe businesswoman fulfils cleaning dreams after joining team at Wimbledon

Lisa runs her own cleaning business, Fairy Godmother Domestic Services, and has fulfilled one of her cleaning dreams of polishing the Rolex clock on Centre Court at Wimbledon this year.

After visiting Wimbledon several times over the years and noticing how well kept the grounds are, Lisa thought it was an ideal opportunity to enhance her cleaning skills and live up to the Championship standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so she joined the team responsible for keeping the tournament looking its best.

Lisa Jones working at Wimbledon this year. Photo by Benedict Reeves

“The cleaning teams here at the Championships are wonderful,” Lisa said.

"The attention to detail is a must and everyone is so friendly and works together really well."I'm having a wonderful experience and meeting new people from all walks of life; the whole team from cleaners, drivers, gardeners, producers, security guards deliver an excellent level of work and dedication that makes Wimbledon so special.

“My dream was to clean the Rolex clock on Centre Court and I was lucky enough to be able to do this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa has also been able to enjoy some of the tennis between her cleaning work.

Lisa Jones at work cleaning at this year's Wimbledon. Photo by Benedict Reeves

"I am a big Djokovic fan, but I am also loving [Jannik] Sinner's progression and presence,” she said.