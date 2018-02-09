Morecambe Bay trust awarded for promoting staff’s health and wellbeing

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust’s dedication to promoting the health and wellbeing of its staff has been applauded with the achievement of a Silver Better Health at Work Award (BHAWA).

The BHAWA is a progression based award initiative that recognises the efforts of employers who address and embed health and wellbeing within their workplace and helps them move forward in a structured and supported way. In 2017, the trust was awarded the Bronze level of the award.

The trust’s #FlourishAtWork campaign, which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of healthcare staff, launched in February 2016 with ‘Move More’, supporting everyone to be more physically active. The trust then kept up the pace with the launch of ‘Nourish Yourself’ to help support staff to eat more healthily. This was followed by the ‘Be Mindful’ campaign, which encouraged staff to think about how our experiences and thoughts influence how we feel and act. All of these elements were then incorporated into a ‘Healthy Heart’ campaign which aimed to teach both staff and the public how moving more, eating well and being mindful all helps maintain a healthy heart.

David Walker, Medical Director, UHMBT, said: “We want our staff to flourish and to work in an environment where it is easy to remain healthy.”